CHENNAI: Director Rajkumar Periasamy has heightened anticipation around Mammotty’s character in OM: Chapter 1. He made the remark while congratulating Mammootty on receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi MurRashtrapati mu at Bhavan.
Taksocial ing to media, Rajkumar wrote, “Hearty congratulations to our very own Mammukka on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema for more than five decades. Now wait for Ikka’s entry from OM . It will be worth all your wait.”
At the recently held title launch event, Rajkumar revealed that Mammootty plays a character named Karthikeyan in the film. He also shared that more than half of the shoot has been completed and described the project as a special journey for everyone involved.
The film, scheduled for release on October 16, also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles. Produced by Wunderbar Films in association with R Take Studios, OM: Chapter 1 has music composed by Sai Abhyankar.While the title’s “Chapter 1” suffix hints at a larger story, Rajkumar clarified that the first part will have a complete narrative arc of its own.