Mammotty’s Om entry will be worth it , says director

Taksocial ing to media, Rajkumar wrote, “Hearty congratulations to our very own Mammukka on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema for more than five decades. Now wait for Ikka’s entry from OM . It will be worth all your wait.”

At the recently held title launch event, Rajkumar revealed that Mammootty plays a character named Karthikeyan in the film. He also shared that more than half of the shoot has been completed and described the project as a special journey for everyone involved.