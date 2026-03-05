Mammootty's 'Padayaatra' shooting wrapped up

Taking to his social media timelines to make the announcement, Mammootty wrote, "#Padayaatra PACK UP!" It may be recalled that the Malayalam superstar had announced the title of the film in January this year. Taking to his social media timelines, he had said, "My Next #Padayaatra." The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as both -- director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty -- are considered icons of Malayalam cinema.

More importantly, the two legends are coming together for this film after almost three decades. 'Padayaatra' will be the fourth film in which Mammotty will be working with Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Apart from Mammootty, the film will also feature actors Indrans, Grace Antony, Sreeshma Chandran and Zeenath among others. Actress Grace Antony, who was visibly excited about being a part of the film, had taken to her Instagram page to express gratitude.