Mammootty's next film's shoot begins in Karaikudi in TN

The film, which is being produced by Mammootty's own production house, Mammootty Kampany, is yet to be titled and is being tentatively referred to as #MammoottyKampanyProductionNo9.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the news of commencement of shooting, Mammootty Kampany wrote, "The wait is over! MammoottyKampany Production No. 9, directed by Nithish Sahadev, has officially gone on floors today in Karaikudi. Seeking all your love, blessings, and support as we embark on this exciting journey. Stay tuned for more updates!"

The makers also released a BTS clip of the crew shooting some crucial scenes in the film on the first day of shooting.