Mammootty Kampany, which is presenting the film, dropped the update about the film through its social media timelines.

On its Instagram page, the production house said, "The journey of #Mela marches on, crossing a massive milestone of 100 shoot days! And the madness is only getting bigger. #Mammootty #MammoottyKampany #NithishSahadev #WayfarerFilms."

The production house also went on to share a video that comprised clips shot on the sets of the film.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released the first look poster of the actor on the occasion of 75th birthday, earlier this year.

The film marks the ninth project from the superstar's production banner, Mammootty Kampany.