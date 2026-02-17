Taking to make the announcement through the film's official Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "Presence undeniable. Mammootty wraps up dubbing for #Patriot. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23, 2026. #Mammootty #Mohanlal #MaheshNarayanan #AntoJoseph."

It may be recalled that the makers of 'Patriot' had already confirmed that Mohanlal had completed dubbing for his portions in the film.