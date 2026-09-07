Mammootty takes on a smuggler’s role in Om

CHENNAI: Mammootty is set to return to Tamil cinema with Dhanush’s upcoming film Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood.
On the actor’s 75th birthday on September 7, the makers released a character reveal video introducing him as Burma Karthikeyan, a feared smuggler known as Siya or The Elder One.
The video presents Mammootty in a rugged, mass avatar. While Karthikeyan is involved in smuggling, he is shown to have the respect of the people around him, as well as the police.
The character also appears to share a strong bond with the local community.
Om marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after seven years. His last Tamil film was Ram’s Peranbu, which was released in 2019.
Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who last directed Amaran. Dhanush plays the lead role, while the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.
The film marks Naseeruddin Shah’s Tamil debut.
Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music. The technical team includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor R Kalaivanan and art director A Pannerselvam.
Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee handle the action choreography.