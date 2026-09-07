Mammootty takes on a smuggler’s role in Om

On the actor’s 75th birthday on September 7, the makers released a character reveal video introducing him as Burma Karthikeyan, a feared smuggler known as Siya or The Elder One.

The video presents Mammootty in a rugged, mass avatar. While Karthikeyan is involved in smuggling, he is shown to have the respect of the people around him, as well as the police.

The character also appears to share a strong bond with the local community.