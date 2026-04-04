Mammootty, Mohanlal’s Patriot trailer unveiled

CHENNAI: Headlined by Mammootty and Mohanlal, Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. This film marks the reunion of the legendary actors after 18 years. On Saturday, the much-awaited trailer was released.
The video shows how a software, developed by Fahadh Faasil, is breaching the privacy of the citizens of the country. Mammootty is struggling hard to fight against the network, and Mohanlal also joins hands. Overall, the trailer is a blend of thrilling, action and patriotic moments.
The ensemble cast for the multi-starrer film includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathi, Grace Antony, Geethi Sangeetha, Sree Parvathi, Prakash Belawadi, Darshana Rajendran and Serin Shihab, among others. Patriot is jointly backed by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films.
Post-production works are taking place at a rapid pace. Mammootty and Mohanlal have already completed dubbing for their part. After more than a year of shooting across over ten schedules in different countries, the spy-thriller also holds the distinction of being the Malayalam film shot in the most number of countries.
Sushin Shyam composes the music, while Manush Nandan is handling the camera. The director himself is taking care of the cuts.
Originally planned to hit the screens on April 23, the team has postponed the release to May 1.