Mammootty, Jeethu Joseph, Nivin Pauly greet Mohanlal on birthday

The second instalment's recap is in the voice of a policeman. "It's like a case that is closed but will never close. Actually, it was not us who were watching him. He was the one watching us. "

This is followed by George Kutty praying in a church. He tells God, "This battle of mine began the day I was born. I had no one to call my own. After much slogging and struggle, I built a family for myself. When there came a time that could shatter it, I acted without thinking about repercussions or consequences. In the process, I did not realise how many people I had hurt. Now, I am scared, sir. I don't know who else is out there watching!"