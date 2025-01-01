Mammootty-GVM’s Dominic to hit screens on Jan 23

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the New Year, the makers of Mammootty’s Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse unveiled the film’s release date. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film is set to hit screens on January 23.

Sharing the release date poster on their social media, the makers wrote, “If 2024 was epic, just wait to see what 2025 holds! Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse releasing worldwide on January 23, 2025! Stay tuned as we prepare to unravel some mysteries (sic).”

The film also has Gokul Suresh, Sushmita Bhat, Viji Venkitesh, Vineeth, Vijay Babu and others in important roles.