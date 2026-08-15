Mammootty calls Karaikudi villager who helped film crew ‘my friend’

CHENNAI: Malayalam superstar Mammootty won hearts with a warm gesture towards a local villager in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district, who helped his film crew find their way after their route was blocked during a shooting schedule.
The film crew, who were in Karaikudi for the shoot, reportedly found themselves stranded when their usual route was blocked. With the crew struggling to reach their destination, a local villager stepped in to help.
The villager, familiar with the area and its lesser-known routes, guided the crew through alternative paths and helped them reach their destination safely. His timely assistance reportedly came without any expectation of reward or recognition. The simple gesture left an impression on Mammootty, who later met the villager and expressed his appreciation for the help he had extended to the crew.
In a heartwarming moment, Mammootty embraced the villager and posed for a photograph with him. The actor then referred to him as his friend, saying, “He is my friend.” The photograph and the story behind the meeting have since gained attention on social media, with fans and others praising Mammootty for acknowledging the villager's kindness.