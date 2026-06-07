Mammootty bid emotional farewell to late actor Salim Kumar: Your departure has become an unending sorrow

The Malayalam cinema legend took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of the late actor, and penned a long note in Malayalam.

He wrote, “Salim, who laughed and made others laugh, thought and made others think, and occasionally cried and made others cry, now, all you do is make me cry. Your departure, dear brother, has become an unending sorrow”.

The actor reportedly died at around 10:43 pm on Saturday. The actor, who had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day and was placed on ventilator support.