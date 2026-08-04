Mammmootty joins the unit of Nithish Sahadev's film in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu

The film, which is being produced by Mammootty's own production house, Mammootty Kampany, is yet to be titled and is being tentatively referred to as #MammoottyKampanyProductionNo9.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the arrival of Mammootty on the sets of the film, Mammootty Kampany wrote, "The Much Awaited Day!'M' Joins Our Production No.9 Directed by Nithish Sahadev. #Mammootty #Mammukka #NithishSahadev #MammoottyKampany."

The makers also shared a video clip showing Mammootty arriving on the sets of the film on the occasion.