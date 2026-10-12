Mamitha Baiju, Vishnu Vishal-starrer Irandu Vaanam's release postponed

Taking to its X timeline to share a statement, production house Sathya Jyothi Films said, "Irandu Vaanam is a film that holds a very special place in our hearts. We have immense faith in the film and the unique cinematic experience it promises to bring to audiences."

The production house went on to add,"The overwhelming support and positivity from our theatrical distributors, business partners, fans, and audiences have been a tremendous source of encouragement throughout this journey. We are truly grateful for the love, trust, and confidence shown towards Irandu Vaanam."

It then went on to explain why it had made the decision to postpone the film's release.

"With the aim of bringing the film to the widest possible audience and ensuring the best theatrical experience, we have decided to explore a more favourable release date instead of the previously announced October 23rd.