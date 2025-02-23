Malvika Mohanan says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to join hands with Sathyan Anthikad, Mohanlal

MUMBAI: Actress Malavika Mohanan shared a glimpse from the sets of “Hridayapoorvam” and said that it was a “dream come true” for her to join hands with the icons of Malayalam cinema Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad.

Malvika took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images from the sets of the upcoming film, which is billed as a family drama.

Sharing her excitement, she posted from the sets of Hridayapoorvam, she wrote:"I would definitely call this day one of the most important days of my career so far… To join hands with these two icons of Malayalam cinema, Sathyan Anthikad sir and Mohanlal sir, is nothing short of a dream come true.”

“Having grown up watching both of their films, most of them cult classics of the Malayalam film industry, so much of my world view about cinema and the craft of it has been both knowingly and unknowingly been shaped by them.”

She shared that the film is a “slice of life story”.

“As I embark on the beautiful journey of 'Hridayapoorvam', a beautiful, feel good, slice-of-life story of two strangers meeting at a unique and interesting intersection of their lives (a genre that I've always craved to do as well), I cannot wait to see how this journey unfolds, all the wonderful things it's going to teach me and most importantly all the memories I'm going to make.”

She said she feels like she found friends on the film.

“P.S Thank you for being such lovely pillars of support @anoop.sathyan @akhilsathyan. I feel like I found such good friends in both of even before we actually met and that's such a rare thing in today's world."

Alongside this, Malvika is gearing up for The Raja Saab with Prabhas and Sardar 2 with Karthi, further solidifying her status as a Pan-Indian actress on the rise.

Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal last worked together in 2015 in “Ennum Eppozhum”.



