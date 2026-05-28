'Malikappuram' director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's next film 'Tat Twam Assi' goes on floors

For the unaware, Vishnu Sasi Shankar is best known for having made the Malayalam blockbuster 'Malikappuram'. 'Tat Twam Assi', which has been produced by Tantra Films, has triggered huge expectations among audiences ever since its announcement.

The film’s pre-production work began on February 26, and within exactly three months, the team successfully completed all planning and preparations before commencing the shoot recently. Such precise execution is being viewed as a reflection of the dedication and commitment of the film’s crew.