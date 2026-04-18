Malayalam film Vaazha 2 crosses Rs 100 crore at box office in 15 days

The first part, titled Vaazha, was released in 2024 and received a positive response from audiences, raising expectations for a sequel.

Both parts of the film have been written and produced by Vipin Das, who is known for directing films such as Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The first part of the duology marked the directorial debut of Savin SA.