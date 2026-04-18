Malayalam film Vaazha 2 crosses Rs 100 crore at box office in 15 days

CHENNAI: The second instalment of the Malayalam hit film Vaazha was released on April 2 and has already collected more than Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone, with around Rs 200 crore worldwide, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The first part, titled Vaazha, was released in 2024 and received a positive response from audiences, raising expectations for a sequel.
Both parts of the film have been written and produced by Vipin Das, who is known for directing films such as Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The first part of the duology marked the directorial debut of Savin SA.
Vaazha 2 is a coming-of-age story that follows four friends – Hashir, Alan, Ajin and Vinayak – as they navigate adolescence, facing social pressures and personal dilemmas while dealing with relationships and responsibilities. The film explores their journey through high school, highlighting their struggles with authority and the consequences of their actions.
In a recent interview, director Savin said, “Every director wants his film to achieve success. No one ever tries to make a bad film. But the success of Vaazha 2 was beyond our expectations. The fact that box office records are being created is proof that our film has resonated with the audience.”
The production company has also decided to dub the film in Tamil and Telugu. Audiences can look forward to the Tamil version’s release soon.