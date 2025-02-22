Malayalam cop drama 'Night Patrol' featuring Dileesh Pothan, Roshan Mathew announced

KOCHI: The Malayalam film 'Ronth' (Night Patrol), a gritty police drama, has been announced. The film, which has wrapped production and is currently in post, stars acclaimed actors Dileesh Pothan (Berlinale selection "Tiger's Pond") and Roshan Mathew (Busan winner "Paradise") as two cops whose night patrol shift becomes a pressure cooker of professional challenges and personal conflicts. The supporting cast includes Sudhi Koppa, Arun Cherukavil, Lakshmi Menon, Krisha Kurup and Nandanunni, as per Variety.

Shahi Kabir serves as the writer and director of the film. Excited about the project, Shahi Kabir said, "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, a studio with a strong track record of backing high-concept, rooted films, as they embark on their first venture into Malayalam cinema.

Partnering with Festival Cinemas has been equally rewarding, and working with my mentor, Dileesh Pothan, and Roshan Mathew has been a truly exciting experience." Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, on the studio's Malayalam debut, shared: "At Junglee Pictures, we are drawn to powerful, thought-provoking, yet entertaining narratives, and Ronth felt like the perfect choice for our Malayalam debut.

The moment we heard the narration, we were hooked; it was an easy yes from all of us. Shahi's storytelling, deeply rooted in realism, blends intense narratives with raw human emotions, the kind of cinema we truly believe in.

His vision for Ronth aligned perfectly with our ethos, which made this collaboration a natural fit. Partnering with Festival Cinemas made this journey seamless, and we can't wait to bring this gripping story to audiences." 'Ronth' marks Junglee Pictures' foray into Malayalam-language cinema.