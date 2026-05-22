Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy film 'Karakkam' to hit screens on May 28

At its core, the story follows a group of young friends whose lives are thrown into chaos when a set of uninvited spirits enter the picture. The teaser shows the group being chased by five spirits, setting up a tense and unpredictable situation. It also hints that these spirits are from another time stepping into their lives with both mischief and menace. While the characters are clearly on the run, their reactions carry a mix of fear, confusion, and even humour.

Because of this, 'Karakkam' feels less like a straightforward horror film and more like a chaotic ride where the characters are constantly trying to make sense of what’s happening around them. The teaser handles the tone of the film really well, balancing eerieness and fun at the same time. For the unaware, the buzz around the film picked up when actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared its first look.