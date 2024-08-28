Malayalam actor Soubin is Dayal in Rajinikanth's Coolie

CHENNAI: The team of Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie had announced that the film's characters will be unveiled across the next few days. For starters, actor Soubin Shahir, who is recently known for his role as Kuttan in Manjummel Boys is now the first among the cast members to be unveiled. The actor will be seen playing Dayal in the movie. In the poster, he is seen in a belligerent look with a gold watch in his hand. The poster has been welcomed by a huge cheer by the fans of Rajinikanth on social media. The next character revelation will be made on Friday evening and there is already a huge anticipation on who would be the next in the cast.

Aamir Khan yet to give his nod for Coolie:

There have been speculations around actor Aamir Khan being approached to play a cameo in the film after Lokesh Kanagaraj had a round of discussion with him earlier this month. DT Next hears that though Aamir has heard his character outline, his participation in the film hasn't been confirmed yet.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini's 171st film and will hit the screens for the summer of 2025. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.