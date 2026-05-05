Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair dies in road accident in Pathanamthitta

KERALA: Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair was killed in a road accident at Enathu in this district early on Tuesday, police said.
The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car in which Nair was travelling collided with a lorry, leaving him and his wife injured.
Nair sustained critical injuries after his chest hit the steering wheel of the vehicle, police said.
He later succumbed to the injuries. His wife suffered rib fractures and is undergoing treatment, they added.
Nair made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film 'Ithu Njangalude Katha' and went on to act in over 100 films, portraying a wide range of roles, including hero, villain and supporting characters.
His latest film 'Mohiniyattam' is currently running in theatres.
Superstar Mohanlal and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi expressed grief over Nair's demise.
In a Facebook post, Mohanlal recalled that Nair was his college mate and a close friend, describing him as a warm personality who earned the affection of everyone.
"Santhosh was my junior in college. From those days onward, he was not just a good friend but like a brother to me. We have worked together in many films," Mohanlal said on his FB post.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi also said Nair was like a brother who had been a constant presence in his life, and that his death has left an irreplaceable void.