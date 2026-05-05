Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair dies in road accident in Pathanamthitta

KERALA: Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair was killed in a road accident at Enathu in this district early on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car in which Nair was travelling collided with a lorry, leaving him and his wife injured.

Nair sustained critical injuries after his chest hit the steering wheel of the vehicle, police said.

He later succumbed to the injuries. His wife suffered rib fractures and is undergoing treatment, they added.