Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly gets clean chit in sexual assault case

KOCHI: Actor Nivin Pauly has been cleared of all charges by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating a sexual assault case, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, the case was initially filed against Pauly following a complaint by a woman at the Oonnukal police station in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Authorities submitted a report in the Kothamangalam court requesting Pauly's name to be removed from the list of the accused, while the investigation continues against the other accused in the case.

The report was submitted to the first-class judicial magistrate court, Kothamangalam, officials said. Investigators found that Pauly was not present at the scene on the time and dates specified in the complaint, they added.

Pauly took to Instagram to express gratitude towards those who supported him during the investigation. "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by me. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support," he wrote.

In September, Pauly and five others were named in a case filed by Kerala Police after a woman accused them of sexual assault and related crimes, claiming the offence occurred in Dubai the previous year.

The complainant alleged that the accused had promised her a role in a film. Charges were filed under various IPC Sections, including 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman), 376D (gang rape), 354C (voyeurism), 450 (trespass), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape of the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). (ANI)