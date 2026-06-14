Malavika Mohanan opens up on choosing challenging films

She says that her upcoming film Sardar 2 with Karthi, helmed by PS Mithran is another challenging film of sorts. “I am excited for Sardar 2. I would call it a challenging role for me physically. There are lots of stunts in the film and we have done insane action sequences. I can’t wait to watch it on the big screen,” she begins. Malavika also has Pocket Novel, directed by the critically-acclaimed Thiagarajan Kumararaja. “Working with him was on my wishlist,” she says with a smile. “He has returned to making a film after seven years and I never thought that the odds of him making a film and me getting to be a part of it would align. It has worked out in the most beautiful manner,” adds the actor.

This also marks her collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Master. “This is actually the third film we are in together. However, the third time’s the charm as we are sharing the screen space. When I met him on sets and I told him this about how it took three films for us to have combination scenes, he blanked out that we were also part of Petta. But now he has gone on to become a family friend. He is such a sweet soul,” she remarks.