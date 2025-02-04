Malavika Mohanan on choosing 'Thangalaan': I was looking for an interesting character

MUMBAI: Malavika Mohanan has proved her mettle as an actress across industries, including Bollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood. The diva was recently seen in the 2024 action-adventure drama, "Thangalaan", opposite Vikram.

Speaking about her decision to take up "Thangalaan", Malavika Mohanan revealed that she was eager to break away from the conventional image associated with her. She said, "I was actively looking at roles where people didn't see me the way they always see me, you know, which is see my pictures or see my photo shoots or the sort of notion of me existed. And I was very keen and looking for a way I could, break that. And I was looking for an interesting character. So when this came along, I was like, this is as opposite end as it gets, you know, when I'm not me.

She added, "And, whether I bring this character to life convincingly or not depends on pretty much every other aspect, except my looks, but looks in a different sense with the makeup and like the look of the character, but not me, and my hair doesn't have to be a certain way, it's not the quintessential way of how a heroine has to be on screen. And that's something that excited me, frightened me. But I saw it as an opportunity to do this exact thing that you mentioned, and I just grabbed it."

Up next, Malavika Mohanan will be seen in "Raja Saab". She will be sharing the screen with Prabhas in her next. Written and directed by Maruthi, the project will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles, along with others.

Furthermore, she will also be part of "Sardar 2", the sequel to Karthi’s 2022 blockbuster "Sardar".

Malavika Mohanan's exciting lineup further included superstar Mohanlal's much-anticipated drama "Hridayapoorvam".



