CHENNAI: The makers of MakkalKaavalan, written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, have unveiled a new poster of the film, featuring the Indian Constitution. Sharing the poster on the occasion of Constitution Day, the production house described it as a celebration of the spirit of justice, inclusivity and protection, with the caption, “A pen is mightier than the sword.”
The film features Manikandan in the lead role and is produced by Birla Studios and Neelam Studios.
The film follows an ordinary man whose desire to live with dignity puts him on a collision course with a corrupt system, leaving him with the choice to surrender or resist.
The cast also includes Vaagai Chandrasekar, Divya Sripada, A Venkatesh, RK Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya Prasad, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu and Gemini Mani. Music for the film is composed by Nivas K Prasanna.