Making 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' a celebration of ridiculousness: Arundhati Roy

"And maybe at a time like this, that's all we have to celebrate. Looking back at the film now, all I see is a group of young people who were so radically different from what goes on in the world today. They forgave each other, they celebrated each other's failures, they celebrated each other's eccentricities, it was not about who had how much of what, or how many likes on social media.

"So when you look back at that, it looks like a kind of radical thing, a sort of joyful sound. And it is what it is, because actually, all of us work together like a little band of musicians playing and jiving to the same beat. There were no stars, there was nobody all that special, but everybody was special," she said.

As for the rather unusual name of the film, Krishen recalled one incident when a passerby asked what they were shooting.