Makers unveil new poster from Suriya 44 to celebrate his 27 years of film journey

CHENNAI: Suriya ventured into the world of cinema with Nerukku Ner in 1997. As he completes 27 years in the industry, the makers of Suriya 44 unveiled a special poster on Friday.

The poster features two looks of the actor; one of him from his debut film and the other is from Suriya 44. The actor looked steady and stylish in the new look as he rides a bike. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the star cast includes Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George in prominent roles.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music and Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer. Suriya 44 is jointly produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films. Shafique Mohamed Ali is taking care of the cuts.