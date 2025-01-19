Makers unveil energetic second single 'Pathikichu' from Ajith's ‘Vidaamuyarchi’

CHENNAI: Die-hard Ajith fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the full version of the song that was featured in the trailer of the much-anticipated film ‘VidaaMuyarchi’, finally got their fix on Sunday when the makers released ‘Pathikichu’.

The second single is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Yogi Sekar, with Amogh Balaji joining in the rap portion, and has lyrics penned by Vishnu Edavan. This Ajith Kumar-starrer is all set to hit screens on February 6.

Sharing the second single from the film on X, the makers wrote, "Hit play and feel the pulse of persistence!️ The 2nd single #PATHIKICHU from VIDAAMUYARCHI is OUT NOW. Turn up the volume (sic)."

If the first single Sawadeeka was a foot-tapping number, Pathikichu is more like the anthem, aligning with the film's genre and delivering an energetic vibe.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is backed by Lyca Productions. VidaaMuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and Om Prakash ISC is handling the camera. NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Supreme Sundar is the stunt choreographer.

VidaaMuyarchi was earlier expected to hit the screens for Pongal. However, it was postponed due to various reasons.