Makers drop first single from Yogi Babu’s Sannidhanam

Rendered by Abhishek Raju and Vishnu Ram, the song has lyrics by Mohan Rajan. The film had already piqued interest with its first look, unveiled by filmmaker Cheran and Manju Warrier.

Produced by Sarvata Cine Garage and Shimoga Creations, Sannidhanam (P.O) is directed by Amutha Sarathi, who also handles the dialogues. The film is jointly produced by Madhusudhan Rao, V Vivekanandan, and Ramasamy Velu.