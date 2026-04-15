Makers drop first single from Yogi Babu’s Sannidhanam

The makers of Sannidhanam (PO) have unveiled the film’s first single, Yeri Vanthom Ayyappa, a devotional track that captures the essence of faith associated with the Sabarimala pilgrimage.
Rendered by Abhishek Raju and Vishnu Ram, the song has lyrics by Mohan Rajan. The film had already piqued interest with its first look, unveiled by filmmaker Cheran and Manju Warrier.
Produced by Sarvata Cine Garage and Shimoga Creations, Sannidhanam (P.O) is directed by Amutha Sarathi, who also handles the dialogues. The film is jointly produced by Madhusudhan Rao, V Vivekanandan, and Ramasamy Velu.
Featuring a strong ensemble led by Yogi Babu, Roopesh Shetty, and Varsha Viswanath, Sithara, Pramod Shetty, Munnar Ramesh and Gajaraj among others.
Shot across locations such as Sabarimala, Pamba, Erumeli, Chennai, and Pollachi, the film is said to revolve around powerful human emotions, revolving around an unexpected incident faced by devotees and the journey that unfolds thereafter. The story and screenplay are penned by Ajinu Ayyappan, with cinematography by Vinoth Bharathi and editing by PK. Made as a pan-Indian film in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Sannidhanam (P.O) is slated for May release. The official date will be announced by the makers soon.