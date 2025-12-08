Major schedule of Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya's 'Chennai Love Story' wrapped up

CHENNAI: Actor Kiran Abbavaram, who plays the lead in director Ravi Namburii's eagerly awaited Telugu romantic entertainer 'Chennai Love Story', on Monday announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up a major schedule.

The actor took to his X timeline to make the announcement. He wrote, "Magic Happened. Major Schedule wrapped up :)" and posted pictures of himself with the unit shot on the sets.

The film features Sri Gouri Priya, who shot to fame with her performance in the Tamil romantic drama 'Lover', as its female lead.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had recently released a poster to mark the birthday of the film's heroine Sri Gouri Priya. While releasing the poster, the makers had disclosed the names of the characters that the lead actors play in the film. While Kiran Abbavaram plays a character called Steven Sankar, Sri Gouri Priya plays a character called Nivi in the film.

A teaser released by the makers earlier shows Steven Sankar and Nivi having a conversation at a beach. Nivi asks Steven Sankar if he has watched the film 'Baby' and praises the way they have portrayed first love in it. She says that if one's first love fails, life turns into hell. She says an individual's first love is pure and that there is an element of truth in it, seeking to suggest that all other love affairs that happen after it aren't as honest or pure.

Steven Sankar responds to her argument saying, "If first love is the only one that is pure and honest, shouldn't all our love stories stop with our mothers. For isn't every individual's first love his/her mother?" Stating that there are several iconic love stories in history, Steven Sankar points out that for the protagonists of such stories, the love story for which they became famous wasn't their first love. He says that if one's first love fails for some reason, one's best love is about to start somewhere else.

Apart from directing the film, Ravi Namburii has also penned its screenplay. The film's story is by Sai Rajesh, who is also one of the producers of the film.

The film is being produced by SKN under the banners of Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The film is being co-produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni.

On the technical front, the film has music by Mani Sharma. Cinematography for the film is by the very capable Viswas Daniel while lyrics for the songs in the film are by Anantha Sriram. Bhaskar Mudavat is in charge of art direction while Santhosh Naidu has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film. Costumes are by Devi Parchuri and the film is being co-directed by Lucky Bezawada.