'Main Vaapas Aaunga' completes 50 days in theatres, Imtiaz Ali thanks audiences

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film is currently running in its eighth week in cinemas.

A Partition-era romantic drama that unfolds across two timelines and generations, "Main Vaapas Aaunga" had a slow start in its opening week. But positive reviews and strong word of mouth helped the film grow steadily at the box office where it has grossed Rs 99.21 crore, as per Sacnilk, a trade tracking website.

Ali credited audiences for the film's sustained theatrical run.

"50 days in cinemas!! This is a rare feat for any film. Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves this today and my first thought is of gratitude towards the audience - the good people that watch cinema, who invested emotionally in the film and convinced others to watch it, who created the extraordinary word of mouth - for no reason except that they liked the film. May the tribe increase!

"The positive reaction of the audience to MVA is a beacon of hope for all contemporary filmmakers. The love that the audience has shown us will always be in my heart and inspire me to make better and more entertaining cinema in its service," the filmmaker said in a statement.