"Main nervous ho raha hun," says R Madhavan as 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' re-releases in theatres

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan is both excited and nervous about the re-release of his film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' in theatres.

On Thursday, Madhavan took to Instagram and dropped a video in which he can be seen telling audience to enjoy the cinematic experience of the romantic drama once again.

"So Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein releases tomorrow in theatres near you...Pata nahin main aaj nervous kyun ho raha hun? 2001 mein release hui film aaj wapas re-release ho rahi hai aur main nervous ho raha hun...Can you believe it? Umeed karta hu ki aapko film pasand aayegi wapas utna hi jitna jab theatre mein nhi dekha tha...sorry main bakwas kar raha hun, nervous hu but enjoy the film," he said.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' also starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Madhavan and Dia. It will re-run in theatres from August 30 to September 5.

Excited about the re-release of the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani in a note shared by his team, said, "This film holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first project as an Assistant Director. I was quite young at the time, and being part of the AD team gave me the incredible opportunity to work closely with Maddy, Saif, and Dia on set."

He added, "It was truly inspiring to witness such talented performers in action and to be part of what would become a cult classic. Even today, the film enjoys immense popularity among the youth, with its beautiful melodies that continue to sound fresh and captivating and we are really glad to bring this back to our audiences for them to enjoy."

RHTDM was released in 2001. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his own Tamil film Minnale released in the same year.A couple of years ago, rumours surfaced online that the makers of the film were planning to make a sequel.In 2020, Madhavan refuted the rumours of the sequel to 'RHTDM'.

The '3 Idiots' actor took to Twitter to state that he does not have any idea about the sequel to the classic love saga released years ago."#RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it's true-cause I have no idea about this," he tweeted.

He further went on to joke that both he and her co-actor Dia Mirza are much older now as compared to when the original film was released in 2001 and he wished that the script of the film be "age-appropriate" for them in case of a sequel.

"Just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banna to hathi ko chaddi pehnane ke barabar hai," his tweet further read.

Songs like 'Sach Keh Raha Hai', 'Dil Ko Tumse' and 'Zara Zara' are being loved by the audience to date.