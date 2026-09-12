Mahima Nambiar thanks 'Mandaadi' team; recalls calling home and breaking down after doing certain scenes

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post of gratitude in the wake of the appreciation that was coming in for her performance, actress Mahima wrote, "An experience that I know I will carry with me forever. #mandaadi. Right from the first day of the look test to the very last day when we wrapped the patchwork, every single day felt different. Angel Rakkamma is truly special."

She went on to say, "I still remember calling my people and breaking down after doing certain scenes. The emotional baggage that this character carried felt too heavy on some days, yet somehow, I enjoyed every bit of it."