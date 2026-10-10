Mahesh Babu wishes 'Varanasi' maker SS Rajamouli: Cannot wait for world to see what we created

He took to his official Instagram handle and published a picture of the 'Baahubali' director, in which he was seen laughing at something.

Expressing his excitement about collaborating with the ace filmmaker, Mahesh Babu wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Wishing you the most memorable birthday yet @ssrajamouli sir… Cannot wait for the world to see what we are creating together. (Red heart emojis) (sic)."

Before this, 'RRR' actor Jr NTR also uploaded a candid picture with SS Rajamouli on social media. In the still, Jr NTR can be seen hugging the director from behind, with his arms wrapped around SS Rajamouli in a joyous moment.