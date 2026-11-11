Mahesh Babu praises Suriya’s Scene, calls it cool, and fun

“The #Scene is seen and loved. Cool, smart and so much fun… Suriya is fabulous as Inbaraj. Nazriya and Naslen are fantastic… Jithu Madhavan, brilliant writing and excellent execution… Impressive in every department… A must watch,” Mahesh Babu wrote.

Suriya responded to the appreciation, thanking the actor for his encouraging words.

The film marks Nazriya’s return to Tamil cinema after 12 years and the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Naslen. It is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios.