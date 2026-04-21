Mahavatar Parashuraam by Hombale aims big in 2027

Mahavatar Parashuraam will be directed by Ashwin Kumar and is being brought to life in association with Kleem Productions, marking a dynamic collaboration of creative forces. The film is slated for a December 2027 release.

Previously, Hombale Films unveiled its ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, sparking immense excitement among audiences across the country. With Mahavatar Parashuraam, the universe takes a significant leap forward, promising a grand and immersive storytelling experience.