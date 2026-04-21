Mahavatar Parashuraam by Hombale aims big in 2027

Hombale Films has announced its next ambitious venture titled Mahavatar Parashuraam. Renowned as one of India’s leading production houses, Hombale Films has consistently redefined cinematic scale and storytelling with landmark blockbusters such as Rajakumara, KGF, Kantara, Salaar, and most recently Mahavatar Narasimha. Continuing this legacy, the banner now expands its vision further with a powerful new chapter.
Mahavatar Parashuraam will be directed by Ashwin Kumar and is being brought to life in association with Kleem Productions, marking a dynamic collaboration of creative forces. The film is slated for a December 2027 release.
Previously, Hombale Films unveiled its ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, sparking immense excitement among audiences across the country. With Mahavatar Parashuraam, the universe takes a significant leap forward, promising a grand and immersive storytelling experience.
Conceived as an animatic cinematic journey, the film aims to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with the richness of our cultural roots, bringing timeless legends inspired by Vishnu to life for a new generation.
With anticipation already at its peak, this announcement signals yet another milestone in Hombale Films’ pursuit of delivering powerful, rooted, and visually spectacular cinema.