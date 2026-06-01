Maharashtra guv pays tribute to Suman Kalyanpur, calls her music immortal

Kalyanpur, who gave her voice to hits such as "Na Na Karte" and "Tumne Pukara", passed away on Sunday evening at her residence due to age-related issues, a close friend said. She was 89.

The governor, in a Lok Bhavan statement, said, "The news of the passing of renowned singer Padmabhushan Suman Kalyanpur is deeply saddening. Her voice had sweetness, delicacy and purity. Every song she rendered had the rare ability to touch the hearts of listeners. With her passing, the world of music has lost a divine soul."