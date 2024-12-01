Maharaja China box office: Vijay Sethupathi starrer earns Rs 19.30 crore in just two days, per reports

BEIJING: Tamil movie Maharaja, the first Indian film to be released in China after the last month’s accord to normalise ties between the two countries ending the standoff in eastern Ladakh, has earned around Rs 19.30 crore within just two days of its release, according to Sacnilk.

Maharaja which was released across 40.000 theatre in China on November 29 garnered RMB 13.37 million (Rs 15.6 crore) at the box office on Day 1, as per cinema ticket sales portal Maoyan. On Saturday, the film collected a little over Rs 19 crore, including its premiere collections, as per Sacnilk platform, boosting expectations of it creating more box office records in China.

The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is the first Indian film to be screened in China after both the countries firmed up an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year border standoff.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja (released on June 14) also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, and Natty Natraj. Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy produced the film, under the banner Passion Studios and The Route.

The film is one of the highest-grossers in Tamil cinema this year, having crossed Rs 125 crore worldwide so far, as quoted by media reports. It was made on an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore.

Ahead of its release in China, the film scored a high rating of 8.7/10 on Chinese movie review site Douban and is regarded as "one of the highest-rated Indian films in recent years".

Indian films specially Aamir Khan’s Three Idiots, Dangal and Secret Superstar have become a major success in China in recent years as the themes largely resonated with the Chinese audiences and earned a significant amount of revenue.