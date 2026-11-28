Taking to her social media timelines to pen the birthday post, the director wrote, "I honestly don't know how you hold so much strength and yet so much softness in your heart. You are fierce and gentle, powerful and compassionate, all at once. You have this beautiful way of making people feel loved, seen and cared for."

She went on to add, "My Mahakali, I wish life gives you back all the love you pour into everyone, tenfold. Happy Birthday @sriyareddy! #Mahakali."

Mahakali is one of the most eagerly awaited films slated for next year. It may be recalled that the makers had, earlier this month, released the first single from the film, 'Aigiri Nandini', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.