Magudam enters crucial stage of shoot

CHENNAI: Actor-director Vishal's Magudam has entered a new phase of shooting. The team is shooting with 100s of stuntmen and over 1,000 junior artistes in a gruelling schedule. "The team is shooting for the climax portions and Vishal is filming a stunt sequence for his maiden directorial. The schedule in Paiyanur just started and the shoot has entered its final phase. There is just another schedule left for shoot and with that Magudam will be wrapped up," a source close to the film told DT Next.

Magudam marks Vishal's debut directorial and is produced by Super Good Films. The film has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Richard K Nathan while NB Srikanth is handling the cuts. The period gangster film has Dushara Vijayan playing the female lead.