Magale: Sai Abhyankkar’s next from Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththaa

CHENNAI: Composer Sai Abhyankkar is set to release Magale, a song from his upcoming musical Baththaa, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The song, which releases today at 5 pm, has lyrics by Karthik Netha and is described as a heartfelt number centred on the bond between a father and his daughter.
Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, Baththaa marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi. The film also stars Lijomol Jose and has cinematography by Selva Kumar SK.
Presented by Atlee, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, along with the production team under A For Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Baththaa is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1.