Madras High Court grants interim injunction on Jana Nayagan's unlawful release

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the release of the film Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay, on websites and cable television networks.
The film, which was slated for a Pongal release, has been delayed due to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s concerns of inciting communal disharmony, as it contains content about the army. It has since been referred to a Revising Committee.
Challenging this direction, the production company, KVN Productions, had approached the High Court. A single judge, upon hearing the matter, directed the CBFC to grant certification to the film. Aggrieved by this order, an appeal was preferred, and a division bench of the High Court set aside the single judge's order, remitting the matter back for fresh consideration.
Subsequently, the production company, which had sought a review of the film, withdrew the petition that was pending before the single judge. While the film was still under consideration by the Revising Committee of the CBFC, it was allegedly leaked and made available online.
KVN Productions filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the unauthorised release of the film on websites and cable television platforms.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, it was contended that the film had been unlawfully released online even before obtaining certification from the CBFC. The CBFC certificate has yet to be issued, and the matter is under impugnment.
Accepting the submissions, the court observed that any unauthorised release of the film on online platforms or cable television would cause irreparable injury to the production company. Accordingly, the court granted an interim injunction restraining such release.
The court further directed internet service providers to file their responses and adjourned the matter to June 2 for further hearing.