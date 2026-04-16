Madras High Court grants interim injunction on Jana Nayagan's unlawful release

The film, which was slated for a Pongal release, has been delayed due to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s concerns of inciting communal disharmony, as it contains content about the army. It has since been referred to a Revising Committee.

Challenging this direction, the production company, KVN Productions, had approached the High Court. A single judge, upon hearing the matter, directed the CBFC to grant certification to the film. Aggrieved by this order, an appeal was preferred, and a division bench of the High Court set aside the single judge's order, remitting the matter back for fresh consideration.

Subsequently, the production company, which had sought a review of the film, withdrew the petition that was pending before the single judge. While the film was still under consideration by the Revising Committee of the CBFC, it was allegedly leaked and made available online.