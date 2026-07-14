Madras High Court dismisses producer Ishari K Ganesh's plea against ED case as withdrawn

His plea had challenged the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) case against him, after he sought liberty to approach the court again once the trial court passes orders on the closure report from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The enforcement agency's case is based on a suo motu FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in September 2022 against former AIADMK Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Ishari K Ganesh, Vels Medical College Dean Dr K Srinivasaraja, and four government doctors under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988.