Madras High Court dismisses PMLA probe plea against CM Vijay as withdrawn

Vijay had challenged the penalty order before the Madras High Court. However, the court dismissed his petition on February 5.

The present petition was filed by M Rajkumar of Kodungaiyur, who sought directions to the Income Tax Department to examine materials collected during the search, assessment records and the penalty order, and initiate prosecution under the Income Tax Act.

The petitioner also sought directions to register an FIR against Vijay for alleged offences, including cheating and criminal conspiracy, in connection with the alleged suppression of income.