Madras High Court dismisses pleas against Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court, on Friday (April 10), declined to interfere with the screening of Ranveer Singh-starrer “Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge” in Tamil Nadu till the end of the Assembly elections in the State.
The petitioner, D. Rakesh, filed a petition before the Madras High Court. He submitted that the movie showcased the achievements of the party in power at the Centre (Bharatiya Janata Party) in terms of counter-terrorism, money laundering, etc., which was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The petitioner thus argued that the movie should not be permitted to be screened in the State till the end of the Assembly elections.
Another counsel, who had sought a similar prayer, submitted that the movie was calling for war between India and Pakistan.
The counsel further submitted that the movie had also caused communal riots, which was evident from instances of violence in the northern parts of the country.
When the matters came up for hearing, the division bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan noted that there was no law that prevents the screening of a movie while the Model Code of Conduct is in place.
The bench also noted that the petitioners had not challenged the certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification, without which the court could not issue any direction to prevent the screening of the movie.
The bench said the petitioner had not mentioned which portions of the movie were violative of the Model Code of Conduct, and, terming it a bald allegation, stated that it would dismiss the pleas and pass a detailed order later.