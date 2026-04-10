Madras High Court dismisses pleas against Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

The petitioner, D. Rakesh, filed a petition before the Madras High Court. He submitted that the movie showcased the achievements of the party in power at the Centre (Bharatiya Janata Party) in terms of counter-terrorism, money laundering, etc., which was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The petitioner thus argued that the movie should not be permitted to be screened in the State till the end of the Assembly elections.