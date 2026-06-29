Madras HC to decide Nadigar Sangam tenure dispute on July 1

A bench of Justice A.D. Maria Clete reserved orders after hearing arguments on an application to reject the plaint filed by V. Nambirajan, a member of the association, who has questioned the legality of the office-bearers remaining in their posts after their tenure ended on March 19, 2025.

During the hearing, the judge observed that even if the court were to declare invalid the resolution passed at the Nadigar Sangam’s 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 8, 2024, it was unclear how the plaintiff would benefit, particularly since the Tamil Nadu government had subsequently issued a Government Order extending the tenure of the office-bearers.