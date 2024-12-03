Madras HC rejects producers' association plea to ban film reviews for first 3 days from release

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant any interim order restraining individuals or social media channels from reviewing films within three days from its theatrical release and issued notice to Google LLC in this regard.

Justice S Sounthar heard the petition moved by the Tamil Film Active Producers Association(TFAPA) seeking to restrain the online film reviewers from reviewing any film as it hugely influences the audience negatively.

The judge wondered, how the court can restrict the freedom of expression, “reviewers are entitled to review any film, it is their opinion”.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian for TFAPA submitted that under the guise of reviews some individuals defaming the film director, actors and producers, hence this should be restricted, sought the advocate.

It was also sought to issue directions to the city police commissioner to restrict the YouTube channels from entering into any cinema theatres for the purpose of film review.

However, the judge refused to give any blanket order or directions in this regard and issued notice to the Union and State government and also issued notice to YouTube. The matter was posted after four weeks, for further proceedings.

The association contended that since there is no regulation or self-discipline in the social media platform, it leads to anyone and everyone making wild allegations and blemishing the reputation of any person and their creation.

One of the most concerning phenomena in this new digital era is the negative review or review bombing that involves coordinated efforts to manipulate the ratings and reviews of a film, often motivated by reasons unrelated to the actual quality of the film, said TFAPA.

With a malafide intention from past enmity some business rivals form a group of people to spread negative reviews against a particular film within few hours of the film’s release through various digital media mainly on YouTube. Before even the common audience could watch the film and form their own opinion, this group of reviewers indulge in negative review bombing the digital media, leading to biased opinion on a film before the audience watches the film, read the petition.

These new developments in the digital era have raised concerns among producers, directors, actors, and other stakeholders involved-in-the production and distribution of films about the business of filmmaking as the negative reviews pull down the films collections, added TFAPA.