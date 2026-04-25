Madras celebrates Michael Jackson on big screen

CHENNAI: Packed theatres in Chennai turned into a vibrant celebration of music, nostalgia, and shared emotions as fans gathered for the much anticipated movie Michael, the biopic of king of pop, Michael Jackson. Despite mixed responses from critics, audiences in the city overwhelmingly embraced the film with their love for the legend, creating an electrifying atmosphere that also reflected their admiration for him.
From school students to septuagenarians, the audience represented generations united by Jackson’s legacy. Many older viewers caught up with the film's release to relive memories from their youth, while introducing the legend to the audiences from previous generations. The excitement was evident even before the screening began, with several fans arriving dressed in Jackson-inspired outfits and merchandise, turning the theatre into a sea of tribute.
As the film unfolded, the audience's response was one of the defining aspects of the experience. “The crowd actually cheered for the majority of the film's runtime,” said Manasa and Athifa, class 12 students. “We went crazy for the moonwalk scenes.” Their reaction echoed across the hall, where applause and cheers accompanied iconic moments portrayed by Jaafar Jackson.
For Faustina, a PhD scholar, the film was more than just entertainment. “It felt like one big family,” she said. “I came alone but ended up bonding with so many fans. We were all grooving together and felt connected.”
While some viewers noted that not every aspect of Jackson’s life was explored, many believed the film captured the essence of his journey. A group of students remarked that although they previously knew only his music, the film “did justice to his life,” portraying both “the highs and lows.”
Emotional moments resonated deeply with audiences. Merlin, a primary school teacher, shared, “The scenes where he spoke about wanting freedom from his father brought tears to my eyes,” a sentiment widely echoed.
Fans like Varnica, who has admired Jackson since childhood, felt certain omissions were noticeable but acceptable. “It’s fine because what they showed was delivered well,” she said, adding that the film exceeded her expectations. Though some wished for more songs, the overall sentiment remained positive. As Caroline summed it up: “It felt like I was actually seeing Michael… I’ve never seen such an active crowd for an English movie in Chennai.”