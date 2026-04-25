Madras celebrates Michael Jackson on big screen

For Faustina, a PhD scholar, the film was more than just entertainment. “It felt like one big family,” she said. “I came alone but ended up bonding with so many fans. We were all grooving together and felt connected.”

While some viewers noted that not every aspect of Jackson’s life was explored, many believed the film captured the essence of his journey. A group of students remarked that although they previously knew only his music, the film “did justice to his life,” portraying both “the highs and lows.”

Emotional moments resonated deeply with audiences. Merlin, a primary school teacher, shared, “The scenes where he spoke about wanting freedom from his father brought tears to my eyes,” a sentiment widely echoed.

Fans like Varnica, who has admired Jackson since childhood, felt certain omissions were noticeable but acceptable. “It’s fine because what they showed was delivered well,” she said, adding that the film exceeded her expectations. Though some wished for more songs, the overall sentiment remained positive. As Caroline summed it up: “It felt like I was actually seeing Michael… I’ve never seen such an active crowd for an English movie in Chennai.”