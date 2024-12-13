Madonne Ashwin teams up with actor Vikram for Chiyaan 63

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Madonne Ashwin is known for his work in Yogi Babu’s Mandela and Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran. On Friday, it was officially announced that the filmmaker is joining hands with Vikram for Chiyaan 63.

Backed by Shanthi Talkies, this is the second collaboration of the production house with Madonne Ashwin after Maaveeran. Taking to their X account, the makers wrote, “Extremely happy to announce our Production No.3 with @chiyaan sir for #Chiyaan63 ! Thank you for letting us to be a part of your incredible journey sir! It’s a pleasure to work with @madonneashwin for the second time! Looking forward to have yet another memorable experience! (sic).”

Details regarding the cast and crew are kept under wraps and will be revealed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vikram was last seen in Thangalaan, helmed by Pa Ranjith. A few days ago, the teaser of Vikram’s upcoming film, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, was unveiled. The film is directed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame.