Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' to hit screens on June 26

Taking to its X timeline, production house Trident Arts said, "#Heartin hits theatres worldwide on JUNE 26th. Written & Directed by @kishoredir. A @RajeshMRadio Musical."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had originally announced that the film would hit screens in February this year.

In January this year, Trident Arts had announced, "Love, Laughter & Family Moments all packed in one. #Heartin - In Cinemas THIS FEBRUARY. Written & Directed by @kishoredir. A @RajeshMRadio Musical."