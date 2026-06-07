Madonna hopes fans put their phones down and connect with concerts

During the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the visualizer for her Confessions II album, debuting July 3, the 7-time Grammy winner explained that the short is “really about connection”, which she hopes to convey in her music, reports ‘Deadline’.

She said, “I don’t want to make mindless music. I want to make music that’s about something. Dance music makes you move your body, and you feel the pulse. It’s, like, you’re connecting to the universe, you’re connecting to other humans”.

She further mentioned, “The movie’s really about connection. I emerge from my solitude of this apartment and go right into a forest with people with lasers coming out of their asses. You just really go through life, take risks, be curious, be observant. And put your fucking phones down and connect”.